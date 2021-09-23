Report: Chelsea Could Make Fresh Jules Kounde Bid in January Window

Chelsea could make another bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the January transfer window, after they were unsuccessful him over summer, according to reports.

Kounde has been at Sevilla since 2019, in which time he has made a total of 93 appearances.

The Frenchman was of key interest to Blues manager Thomas Tuchel over summer, but after not being able to come to a decision with the Spanish side, Kounde remained in their ranks.

As per Goal, Tuchel's Chelsea still have a keen eye on the centre-back and could return with a bid for the Frenchman in January.

Following the departure of Kurt Zouma to West Ham over the summer, Chelsea were very keen on signing Kounde as a young promising replacement.

However, their €55 million bid was rejected by Sevilla, despite the player himself having his 'heart set' on a move to west London.

The club then upped their asking price to €65 million, which the Blues refused to pay.

Amid reports that Bayern Munich are pursuing their interest in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, the Blues will be no doubt in once again going after Kounde.

Tuchel's club are currently trying to tie Rudiger down to a new contract, as well as fellow centre-back Andreas Christensen.

According to reports in Italy, Chelsea may also be keen to go after Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, whose price tag will be considerably higher, whose release clause is set at £103 million.

The Blues will come face to face with de Ligt on Wednesday 29 September in their Champions League group H clash.

