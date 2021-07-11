Report: Chelsea Set to Miss Out on Juventus Bound Defender After Impressive Euro 2020

The Blues had been strongly linked with the Ukrainian.

Chelsea could miss out on signing 18-year-old Dynamo Kiev defender Ilya Zabarnyi this summer, according the reports.

The Blues had previously been liked with the youngster, who impressed for Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine.

However, as per Tutto Mercato vis Football London, with Chelsea yet to seal the deal - Juventus could step in to secure the signature of the defender.

The defender could be set for Juventus move Photo by Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse/Sipa USA

It appears that Thomas Tuchel is prioritising other names for the centre-back position, with Chelsea linked to Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde, ex-Fulham defender Joachim Andersen and Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix amongst others.

Kurt Zouma has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer as Everton, Tottenham and AS Roma line up moves for the defender, whilst Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are yet to sign contract extensions in London.

Tuchel wishes to add to his Champions League winning squad as the Blues boss looks to challenge at the top end of the Premier League next season.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

