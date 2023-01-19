Report: Chelsea Could Move For Barcelona Midfielder Franck Kessie

Chelsea are starting to look at alternatives to Moises Caicedo after being taken back by the price tag Brighton have put on the Ecuadorian midfielder. They do not want to lose the player in January.

If Caicedo is unavailable in January Chelsea will not stop their pursuit of a midfielder and will push for another player in January, Franck Kessie could be one of those options.

The Ivory Coast midfielder could be available on loan in this window.

Chelsea may make a move for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie in January. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Chelsea may look to move for Franck Kessie in January as they look to strengthen their midfield.

Moises Caicedo was the main target and a move has not been fully ruled out for the player, but the price tag is something that Chelsea are not fully on board with.

Alternatives to the and his profile are few and far between but Franck Kessie could do a job for half a season or so until the summer when Chelsea may be more open to paying the money for Caicedo.

Franck Kessie has been tipped to leave Barcelona in January, IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Kessie would be seen as a short-term target and not the complete fix Chelsea need in the middle. They are expected to go big in the summer for a midfielder if they do not in January.

Chelsea won't stop spending after the signing of Noni Madueke and more signings are thought to be coming in before the end of the window.

