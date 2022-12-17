Report: Chelsea Could Move For Barcelona Winger Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea are keen on signing a forward in the January transfer window, and have a list of player's they've profiled. Ousmane Dembele was a target in the summer, and they may try again for the player in January.

Dembele has proved his class in the World Cup with France, and will play in the final on Sunday against Argentina. The French winger is the type of explosive forward Chelsea need.

There could be a chance they move for Dembele in January.

Chelsea could reignite their interest in Ousmane Dembele. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Marca in Spain, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Ousmane Dembele in January as they look to bolster their attack to try and confirm top four by the time May comes around.

The second half of the season is going to a gruelling schedule for Premier League clubs, and the bigger the squad the bigger the chance of doing well. Chelsea will be aware of that.

Chelsea are quite bare up front after the injury to Armando Broja, and Dembele could be the secondary signing after David Datro Fofana comes in from Molde. Chelsea are close to completing that deal.

Ousmane Dembele also has interest from PSG. IMAGO / NurPhoto

PSG also have interest in Dembele. The winger could leave Barcelona if they come into trouble with financial fair play again. The club have eluded to the fact this could be a problem in the coming months.

Just interest for now, but Dembele is a possible target for Chelsea in the January transfer window.

