Report: Chelsea Could Move For Emiliano Martinez
Emiliano Martinez put in one of the greatest goalkeeping performances in recent times last night to win Argentina the World Cup, and he may not be at Aston Villa much longer.
Martinez will of course be the subject of interest after the World Cup, and some of the interested clubs include Manchester United and Chelsea.
The player could end up at one of those clubs in the future.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea could be one of the clubs Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez ends up signing for.
Speaking on the situation Fabrizio Romano had this to say, “Emiliano Martinez could be apart of domino effect with goalkeepers next summer, perhaps with Chelsea or Manchester United, let’s see”.
Chelsea have been monitoring the possibility of a new goalkeeper with Edouard Mendy expected to leave. Martinez is one of the names on their list.
Martinez is not alone on the list of course. Jordan Pickford is a target, as is Portugal keeper Diogo Costa.
Manchester United are also expected to be in the market for a new goalkeeper in the coming months, and the two clubs may battle for Martinez when the time comes.
The Aston Villa goalkeeper was inspiring for his country last night to help win Lionel Messi the World Cup, and it could also have earned him a big move.
