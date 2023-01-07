Report: Chelsea Could Move For Marcus Thuram In January

Chelsea are looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window, and a cheap option like Marcus Thuram could be the perfect player to help for the second half of the season.

Thuram is out of contract in June at Borussia Monchengladbach, and will be available for a small fee in the January window. Chelsea are now said to be pushing for him.

Inter Milan and Manchester United have also had some interest in the French striker.

Chelsea could make a January move for Marcus Thuram. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea could make a move for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram in the January window.

Thuram is set to leave Gladbach in 2023 and Chelsea consider him a really big opportunity for the striker spot. The Frenchman has 10 Bundesliga goals this season.

Armando Broja's injury means that Chelsea's only recognised striker is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Aubameyang has not been on form since he signed for Chelsea, and reinforcements are needed.

Thuram would be a smart signing from a Chelsea perspective. The fee is small and the player knows where the back of the net is. Chelsea are pursuing the details of a possible deal as things stand.

Further talks are expected in the coming days between the clubs over Thuram. The player will take time to assess all his options.

Marcus Thuram will not extend his contract with Gladbach, and Chelsea could move soon to make him their new striker.

Read More Chelsea Stories: