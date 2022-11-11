Report: Chelsea Could Move For Moises Caicedo In January
Moises Caicedo is the name that won't go away in regards to Chelsea rumours, and the club could finally put them rumours to bed by actually signing the Brighton midfielder in January.
The January window is always difficult, but the midfield situation at Chelsea is crying out for solutions, and Moises Caicedo could certainly bring them solutions, and much much more.
The club may look to sign a midfielder in the January window, and Graham Potter's pull in the pursuit of Moises Caicedo could be important.
According to Simon Phillips via Give Me Sport, Chelsea could make a move for Moises Caicedo in January. Caicedo is not the only midfield target Chelsea have for January, but he is certainly one of them.
Among the other players on the list is Southampton's Romeo Lavia, who Chelsea had a bid rejected for at the end of the summer transfer window.
Caicedo is likely to be open to a move to a bigger club, and Graham Potter was the man that brought the midfielder into the Premier League in the first place.
Chelsea have interest in signing him, and judging by their current midfield options it is a position that will certainly take priority in January to be bolstered.
The signing of Caciedo could change the dynamic of the top four race, and with other clubs interested, Chelsea will be hoping to get there first.
