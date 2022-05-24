Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Could Move for Raheem Sterling if Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech or Christian Pulisic Depart

Chelsea could look to make a transfer move for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling if they are successful in moving on several forward players this summer, according to reports.

The England international has one year left on his contract at the Etihad and could seek a new challenge.

As per the Telegraph, selling one or all of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech & Christian Pulisic could see Chelsea make a move for Sterling.

imago1011293884h

Previous reports have stated that the Chelsea forwards could be set for an exit if a sizeable offer comes in for any of them, with Thomas Tuchel less than impressed by the performances of his attackers this season.

Borussia Dortmund have been heavily linked with a move for Werner, whilst Bayern Munich could see Robert Lewandowski depart in the summer and be in the market for a replacement as the German looks the most likely to depart.

Ziyech and Pulisic have struggled for game time this season as Tuchel never settled on a consistent attacking trio, with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz the regular starters in attack.

imago1011945122h

It remains to be seen as to who could depart, but Tuchel could look to bring in Sterling in the summer if somebody leaves.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Sterling and the winger could be available for a cut-price due to the year left on his contract.

Sterling has scored 13 goals in 30 Premier League appearances, which would have made him Chelsea's highest scorer this season.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Sterling and Chlesea, but the 27-year-old could return to London this summer.

imago1012226061h
