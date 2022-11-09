Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Could Move For Rennes Forward Martin Terrier

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Chelsea may move for Rennes forward Martin Terrier as a signing for the forward areas.

Chelsea are in the market for forwards, and have been scouting across Europe to find the best solutions to the problems they are currently having up front in the team

A striker is needed, and a couple of wingers to solve some solutions in the team. There are also a number of players expected to leave, so new signings for squad depth have to be brought into consideration by Graham Potter/

The club are reportedly interested in signing Martin Terrier from Rennes in January.

Martin Terrier

Chelsea could make a move for Martin Terrier.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Graham Potter has given Chelsea the green light to sign Rennes forward Martin Terrier in January, as they look to bolster the squad in attacking areas.

Terrier is not the most glamorous of names Chelsea have been linked to, but he's certainly just as good as those glamorous names.

The French forward in in supreme form this season, with 11 goals and four assists in 19 games in all competitions for Rennes.

Martin Terrier

Martin Terrier has been in brilliant form for Rennes.

Chelsea are struggling for goals, and a forward like Terrier who can score and assist would add some much needed quality to the Chelsea forward line, which certainly needs a boost at the moment.

Rennes would not be expected to stand in Terrier's way if Chelsea came in with a lucrative enough bid, and it is certainly a transfer to look out for in the coming months.

