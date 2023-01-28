Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Could Move For Sander Berge This Month

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea could try to sign Sander Berge from Sheffield United in the final days of the January transfer window.

Sander Berge is a name that has been linked to Chelsea in both the summer and now the January transfer windows, and the club could reportedly make a move for him in the final days of the window.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Chelsea could look to sign a surprise player in midfield if they could not secure a deal for Moises Caicedo or Enzo Fernandez.

Moises Caicedo is still possible, but with Enzo Fernandez likely off the cards some attention has been turned to Sander Berge.

Chelsea could make a move for Sander Berge this month.

According to Simon Phillips via LFC Transfer Room,  Chelsea are set to try and battle Liverpool for the signing of Sander Berge from Sheffield United.

Berge has been linked to many high profile clubs since the 2020 season when people mistook a Manchester United youth player for him and reported he was undergoing a medical at the club.

The Norwegian though is not just a fake report, he is a hugely talented footballer with great attributes. He has been a huge part of a very impressive Sheffield United side this season.

Chelsea could still try for Moises Caicedo after he released a statement asking to leave and are also monitoring Romeo Lavia, although that deal is likely to be a bit more difficult.

Liverpool also have interest in Berge and may try and make a move themselves before the window closes in the next few days. This is one to watch.

