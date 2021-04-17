Report: Chelsea could offer Emerson or Jorginho to land Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer

Chelsea are interested in Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer and could be prepared to offer players in exchange to land the Argentina international.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign a new centre-forward this summer with the names Erling Haaland, Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku all floating about as possible options.

But Dybala is reportedly an alternative for the Blues and has previously been linked with a switch to west London, with claims Chelsea would be prepared to splash in excess of £40 million for the 27-year-old.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

As per Tuttosport in Italy, via TopMercato, Chelsea are 'thinking' of a possible move for Dybala with Tuchel 'appreciating' his profile.

Dybala could leave the Old Lady this summer with his current contract set to expire in June 2022 and he is yet to agree an extended deal.

To land the Argentine, Chelsea could be prepared to offer Emerson Palmieri or Jorginho in a deal to bring Dybala to the English capital.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Emerson has been linked with a switch back to Italy, with Inter Milan and Juventus both having showed interest in the defender.

Meanwhile Jorginho has recently committed his future to Chelsea after clarifying his position in west London following the rumours linking him with a return to Napoli.

"I’m very happy here," said Jorginho earlier this month. "I’m really happy here. So I don’t think about anything else either. Now, at the moment, there’s no reason to think about what will happen in two years, for example."

Dybala would be an outside choice for Chelsea with the other targets mentioned more concrete options for Thomas Tuchel. If all else fails, could Dybala be the man to turn to for the price? All eyes will be on the summer transfer window,

