Report: Chelsea Could Offer Timo Werner As Makeweight in Erling Haaland Pursuit

Could it really happen, though?
Chelsea could persuade Borussia Dortmund to sanction a sale for Erling Haaland by offering Timo Werner as makeweight, according to reports.

It has emerged that the 25-year-old is ready to part ways with the Champions League winners this summer, as Chelsea aim to bolster their attacking outlets by signing a world-class centre-forward ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been hot in their pursuit of Haaland, with the west London outfit looking to kick on from their Champions League triumph by challenging on the domestic front next term.

The likes of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all keeping tabs on the forward, who would prefer a return to Germany after a disappointing season in England's top-flight, despite having three years left on his existing deal at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on The Football Terrace podcast, Dean Jones said: “I think Chelsea are trying to figure out how else they can get round it (the fee) before they do make an offer of £150 million upwards (for Haaland).

“Because ideally, you would look to avoid that (offering that big a sum in cash). Being honest, there aren’t too many players I think would tempt Dortmund into doing it (agreeing to a player-plus-cash deal). I actually think the only one that fits in is Timo Werner.

“If Chelsea were to offer £100 million and Timo Werner (to Dortmund), then maybe there’s a conversation to be had there."

It is worth stating that Werner's representatives have held discussions with Dortmund over the possibility of including the striker in a potential exchange deal for Haaland.

The Blues had previously offered to include Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi in a potential swap for Haaland, but Dortmund have refused to partake in such a deal by insisting that their talisman is not for sale.

After a woeful start to life at the club, Werner underwent a series of positive spells following Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge, but it is worth noting that there are massive doubts among the Chelsea faithful over whether he can be relied upon to deliver goals on a consistent basis or not.

