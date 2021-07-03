Report: Chelsea Could Pounce on Opportunity to Sign Centre-Back This Summer

Chelsea could add a new centre-half to their ranks this summer, according to reports.

The Champions League winners have been linked with a long list of targets, including Bayern Munich Niklas Süle, PSG's Marquinhos and Real Madrid's Raphaël Varane, who has recently held talks with Manchester United.

With there being uncertainty around the future(s) of Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen at Stamford Bridge, the Blues could strengthen their defensive options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

As revealed by Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano via his Twitch live stream, the west London side could acquire a new centre-back this summer if the opportunity arises in the post-pandemic transfer market.

Chelsea have maintained an impressive record of clean sheets since Thomas Tuchel's managerial appointment in January, in the Premier League and in Europe.

The Blues have failed in their attempts to lure Dayot Upamecano and Sergio Ramos to England, with the former now representing Bayern Munich and the latter nearing a two-year move to PSG.

Chelsea have also been linked with Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix, Villareal's Pau Torres, Sevilla's Jules Koundé and Atlético Madrid's José Giménez in recent months.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

