Report: Chelsea Could Push For Josip Juranovic Due To His Low Price

Chelsea had always aimed to get a right-back to provide cover for Reece James but his injury has forced Chelsea into making the decision a bit sooner than they would have liked.

James will miss up to four weeks of action are a setback in recovery from his knee injury and Chelsea want to get a player in while he is out.

Celtic defender Josip Juranovic is one of the names on the list, and his cheap price tag could be the reason Chelsea do end up making a move.

Chelsea could move for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea could push for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic to replace the injured Reece James.

Juranovic was on a list of potential right-backs for Chelsea even before the World Cup. The Croatian was impressive in Qatar, and his ability to perform at that level on the grandest stage won't have gone unnoticed by Chelsea.

There are other names on the list for Chelsea but the price tags of those players are around £25-30million. Josip Juranovic is expected to cost around £10million from Celtic.

Josip Juranovic impressed for Croatia in the World Cup. IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Chelsea are likely to want to do a deal like that on the cheap. The Enzo Fernandez deal is going to cost a lot of money, and to sort the back up right-back spot out for £10million is an easy decision to make.

The club are expected to make a move for their chosen right-back in the coming days, and Josip Juranovic is certainly a player to keep an eye on in that process.

