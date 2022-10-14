Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Could Re-Visit Cristiano Ronaldo Interest In January

Manchester United are preparing to lose Cristiano Ronaldo in January, and Chelsea could re-visit their interest.

Chelsea's interest in Cristiano Ronaldo was no secret in the summer, and it was interest that reportedly cost Thomas Tuchel his job at the club. The German manager did not want Ronaldo, but Todd Boehly was adamant on the signing.

The commercial value of a signing like Ronaldo for Boehly, who coming from the Americanised side of owning a club, would be absolutely priceless beyond comparison.

The move fell through, but with Ronaldo set for a January exit from United, could they re-visit their interest.

Cristiano Ronaldo has cut a frustrated figure this season at Manchester United.

Roy Keane stated on Sky Sports after the Manchester City game against United that he knew for a fact Ronaldo had options to leave the club in the summer, and the speculation was that he was talking about Chelsea.

Chelsea could push to sign him in January, but it will be interesting to see if Graham Potter has the same objections as Tuchel, and also what would happen if he did reject the move.

Todd Boehly may want to sign Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has not looked himself at United this season despite scoring his 700th goal in club football against Everton last week, and is reportedly set to leave the club in January, with Jorge Mendes working to find a solution.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is doing well for Chelsea up front, but the club may see the opportunity to sign Ronaldo as too big to turn down, it will be interesting to see how this one manifests.

