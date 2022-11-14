Report: Chelsea Could Replace Hakim Ziyech With Leandro Trossard
Leandro Trossard has been heavily linked to Chelsea in recent weeks, and there is certainly substance in the rumours. Graham Potter wants a reunion with the Belgian, and he may actually get one.
Hakim Ziyech has been rumoured to be leaving Chelsea, and a move to AC Milan is certainly a possible destination for the man who named in Morocco's World Cup squad yesterday.
The player's could be linked to one another in the coming weeks, with one possibly making way for the other.
According to Simon Phillips, Leandro Trossard could replace Hakim Ziyech, who is being heavily linked to a move to AC Milan in recent days.
The Milan links aren't new for Ziyech, who was linked to the Italian club in the summer too, as well as having a failed move to Ajax due to the Dutch club refusing to pay the fee Chelsea wanted.
Leandro Trossard is admired within the club at Chelsea, and is definitely a player they believe improves the offensive unit in place of Hakim Ziyech. Trossard could certainly be the man who replaces the Moroccan winger.
Nothing is imminent or concrete yet, but a good performance in the upcoming World Cup could seal a move to Chelsea for Trossard, who will be hoping for glory with Belgium.
An interesting prospect for Chelsea fans, but an exciting one nonetheless.
