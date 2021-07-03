Report: Chelsea Could Enter Race For Raphael Varane

The Premier League giants could be set to battle it out once again.

Chelsea could be set to rival Manchseter United for the signing of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has one year remaining on his deal in Spain and is yet to agree a new contract with Real Madrid.

The Spaniards are thought to be ready to sell Varane if they can't extend his current deal. And following France's Euro 2020 exit, the player could move soon.

According to Fabrizio Romano, via the Express, Manchester United will have to 'keep an eye' on Chelsea during their pursuit for the France international.

The Madrid defender could move to the Premier League this summer (Photo by Ruben Albarran / Pressinphoto)

Speaking on his Twitch stream, Romano said: "From Varane's side, he has a new agency since November because he wants to try something new. You're not switching agents if you're not looking for a move.

"If Varane can find a solution, perfect. If they can't, 'Let's see the contract situation'. At the moment this summer Varane is looking for something new."

Varane featured for France at Euro 2020 as they were dumped out by Switzerland in the quarter finals (Photo by Julien Poupart/Abaca/Sipa USA)

The reliable Italian journalist went on to discuss Chelsea's interest in the defender, with the club being Manchester United's main rivals for his signature.

"The only one to keep an eye on is Chelsea because maybe they are signing a new centre-back this summer if they have the opportunity." Romano continued.

However, with Andreas Christensen's fantastic form towards the end of last season and Thiago Silva signing a contract extension, it remains to be seen if Chelsea will prioritise a defensive signing this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

