Report: Chelsea Could Sanction Loan Signing at Wing-Back if Emerson Recall Talks Break Down

A loan signing could be sanctioned if Chelsea fail to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Ligue 1 club Lyon.

The Blues are short for players at left wing-back since Ben Chilwell suffered an ACL injury which requires surgery, ruling the defender out until the end of the season.

As per Goal, if Chelsea cannot recall Emerson then they could sanction a loan move.

This comes after it was reported that Thomas Tuchel has made recalling the Italian from Lyon as his priority for the January transfer window.

It is believed Tuchel is an admirer of Emerson and has been 'impressed with his attitude, application and ability.'

The left back joined the Blues from Roma in 2018 and made 71 appearances for the club before moving on loan to Ligue 1 outfit Lyon and would not require a period of adaption, making him the priority to return.

However, it was reported that Lyon have so far rejected Chelsea's request to recall the defender as they have an option to buy Emerson at the end of the season.

Everton's Lucas Digne has also been a mentioned target for the European Champions, with the Frenchman falling out of favour on Merseyside and a loan move could be sanctioned.

The loan signing would be a clever move from the Blues as Digne has Premier League experience, but it is unclear as to whether Everton would allow him to leave on loan.

The French defender would reportedly 'love' to join Chelsea in January, and the Blues could turn their attentions on signing the 28-year-old.



