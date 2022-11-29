Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama

Chelsea have begun to change their approach to signing players since the new board have taken over, and one thing they have began to implement is a plan to sign young players.

Cesare Casadei is one example of that, and the clubs pursuit of Endrick is another. Andrey Santos is close to leaving Vasco Da Gama, and Chelsea may be the club he chooses to join.

PSG were originally thought to be winning the race, but things seem to have changed.

Chelsea are reportedly winning the race to sign Andrey Santos. IMAGO / Carneiro Images

According to French publication le10sport, Chelsea may sign Vasco Da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos, as the player is close to leaving the club and may choose to join Chelsea.

Santos is a central midfielder, and is 18-years old. He played 33 games for Vasco Da Gama in the Seria B last season, which is quite impressive for a player of his age.

Chelsea are rumoured to be the favourites to sign the player according to new reports, while it was initially felt that he would sign for PSG.

Andrey Santos is expected to choose Chelsea. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The insistence Chelsea have put on signing young players may be a massive reason for their pursuit of Santos, and it will be interesting to see how many more young players the club pursue in the coming months.

French reports believe the move is imminent, and it will be something to look out for in the coming weeks if you're a Chelsea fan.

Read More Chelsea Stories