Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama

IMAGO / Carneiro Images

Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama

Chelsea could win the race to sign Brazilian youngster Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama.

Chelsea have begun to change their approach to signing players since the new board have taken over, and one thing they have began to implement is a plan to sign young players.

Cesare Casadei is one example of that, and the clubs pursuit of Endrick is another. Andrey Santos is close to leaving Vasco Da Gama, and Chelsea may be the club he chooses to join.

PSG were originally thought to be winning the race, but things seem to have changed.

Andrey Santos

Chelsea are reportedly winning the race to sign Andrey Santos.

According to French publication le10sport, Chelsea may sign Vasco Da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos, as the player is close to leaving the club and may choose to join Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Santos is a central midfielder, and is 18-years old. He played 33 games for Vasco Da Gama in the Seria B last season, which is quite impressive for a player of his age.

Chelsea are rumoured to be the favourites to sign the player according to new reports, while it was initially felt that he would sign for PSG.

Andrey Santos

Andrey Santos is expected to choose Chelsea.

The insistence Chelsea have put on signing young players may be a massive reason for their pursuit of Santos, and it will be interesting to see how many more young players the club pursue in the coming months.

French reports believe the move is imminent, and it will be something to look out for in the coming weeks if you're a Chelsea fan.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Could Join Race For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Negotiations Ongoing Between Chelsea And Mason Mount For New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Monitoring The Situation Of Milan Skriniar

By Dylan McBennett
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Iran vs USA

By Luka Foley
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: England Vs Wales

By Luka Foley
Ecuadpr
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Ecuador

By Dylan McBennett
Akram Afif
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Netherlands vs Qatar

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Appreciate Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez

By Dylan McBennett