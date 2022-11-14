Report: Chelsea Could Sign Christopher Nkunku For January

There has been speculation over the Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea deal in recent weeks, and whether if completed, it would be for January or next summer. Reports today are suggesting it could be for January.

Chelsea are very close to completing the deal to sign Nkunku, with it being described as already wrapped up. Fabrizio Romano stated yesterday it is a deal that is effectively done.

The club are likely to announce Christopher Nkunku during the World Cup, and it could be for a January move.

Chelsea could sign Christopher Nkunku for January. IMAGO / Nordphoto

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Chelsea are confident the deal to bring Christopher Nkunku to the club is wrapped up, and it could be a transfer that sees the player join in January.

Chelsea have been keen for it to be a January move for some time, but there was reluctance on the side of RB Leipzig due to their unwillingness to allow Nkunku to leave before the end of the season.

Christopher Nkunku is now very close to joining Chelsea. IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

If reports are true, the second half the season does not look as bleak as the first has gone for Chelsea, with more signings expected on top of Nkunku.

Todd Boehly will get his hands on his first true superstar of his Chelsea reign, with a lot more expected through the door in the coming months. Chelsea are very close to signing Nkunku, and the next few weeks could bring a lot more clarity as to when.

Read More Chelsea Stories