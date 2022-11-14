Report: Chelsea Could Sign Cristiano Ronaldo In January

Cristiano Ronaldo done an explosive interview with Piers Morgan today, and stated that he has no respect for Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag, because he feels the manager has no respect for him.

Chelsea have had interest in the player during the summer, and they could now move to sign the Portuguese striker in the January window, as he is a main target for Todd Boehly.

If any club has the financial means to sign Ronaldo on his current wages, Chelsea are certainly one of them.

Cristiano Ronaldo has slated manager Erik Ten Hag in an explosive interview. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Within the interview, which has truly divided opinion, Ronaldo slates Manchester United and their manager Erik Ten Hag. It seems there is truly no way back for the iconic striker.

Manchester United could terminate the contract of Ronaldo after he publicly slated the manager, or they could wait until January to allow the player to leave.

Chelsea could try for Cristiano Ronaldo in January. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The question at Chelsea may be is this a player they need to sign. Ronaldo is not a Graham Potter player, and signing a player who is creating disharmony at Manchester United, the same things could happen in the future at Chelsea.

Todd Boehly could be the one pushing for this transfer to happen, and it will in the end be interesting if Chelsea do sign Ronaldo,

