Report: Chelsea Could Sign Kieran Trippier After Reece James Injury

Chelsea could attempt to sign Kieran Trippier in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues will be without Reece James for the next couple of months as he suffered a hamstring injury against Brighton earlier in the week.

It was revealed that even though he does not need surgery, he will be out for around six to eight weeks while he recovers from his hamstring tear.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to The Guardian, James' injury could see Chelsea make a move for Trippier.

The Englishman is currently at Atletico Madrid in La Liga having previously played Premier League football for the Blues' rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

He has made 17 appearances for the Spanish side so far this season, with the 31-year-old wanting to make a return to English football.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side could face competition for his signature as fellow Premier League side Newcastle United are keen on bringing him to St. James' Park, with reports stating a bid has been lodged.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

With James now joining Ben Chilwell on the sidelines, Chelsea will be without both of their starting players in the left and right wing-back roles.

The Blues have been struggling for form as of late due to their injury woes, with recent results seeing them lose pace on the current Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea will next face Liverpool on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge, with the hosts sitting in second and one place above the visitors.

Tuchel's side are still in all competitions so far this season as they look to compete on all fronts.

