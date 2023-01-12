Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Could Sign Moises Caicedo This Month

IMAGO / Sportimage

There are now real chances that Chelsea can sign Moises Caicedo in January. The player is someone the club really want.

Moises Caicedo is not an alternative to Enzo Fernandez for Chelsea. The club view both players as different profiles in a midfield, and Moises Caicedo has been a profile the club has wanted for a long time.

There is now real chances a move could happen for Moises Caicedo this month. Chelsea are beginning to become more confident that they can make a deal happen, and they are certainly willing to spend big on a midfielder.

Caicedo is willing to leave Brighton in January, and for the correct fee the club would be willing to sell.

According to Simon Phillips, Moises Caicedo is a profile that Chelsea want in the midfield. There are real chances a deal can happen this month, and Brighton may be willing to negotiate with Chelsea.

The right price would of course be important, but Chelsea believe Brighton would be willing to negotiate for around the same fee they paid for Marc Cucurella.

Brighton ideally would like to keep Caicedo until the summer but there is an understanding within the club that if the right bid comes along that may not be possible.

Moises Caicedo is now willing to move to a top club.

Chelsea would likely want to see off any expected competition in the summer from Manchester United and Liverpool by signing Caicedo now.

The player is ready for a move to a top club and Chelsea are willing to sign a top midfielder. It's likely that this deal happens.

