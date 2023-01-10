Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Could Sign Pedro Porro Ahead Of Tottenham

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Tottenham have Pedro Porro as their number one target for right-back, but Chelsea could sneak in ahead of them and get the deal done.

Pedro Porro is a target for both Tottenham and Chelsea for the right-back position. Both clubs want to sign a right-back in January, and Porro is one of the most exciting targets on the market.

Tottenham are trying to sign Porro at the moment. The player is keen on a move away and Spurs are working on a plan to try and get sign the Spaniard in the coming days.

Chelsea could hijack the deal as they also look to strengthen their right-back position after the injury to Reece James.

Pedro Porro

Chelsea could try to sign Pedro Porro ahead of Tottenham.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea could sign Sporting Lisbon right-back Pedro Porro ahead of Tottenham. There are chances that Chelsea could hijack the deal.

Tottenham are currently working on the deal but there has been interest in Chelsea for some time too. Porro is on the list of potential right-back's the club have looked at internally.

Any deal that would see Pedro Porro leave Sporting in January would have to be worth €45million, which is the players release clause. Sporting will not accept any less.

Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro has a release clause of €45million.

Chelsea want a right-back this month. Porro is open to a move away from Sporting but a lot of the targets on Chelsea's list would be available for lower than the €45million it would take to sign the Spaniard.

It is one to keep an eye on in the coming days. Spurs are favorites as things stand, but Chelsea can change that very quickly if they choose to.

