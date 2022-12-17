Report: Chelsea Could Sign Piero Hincapie From Bayer Leverkusen
Piero Hincapie was another one of those players that truly announce himself to the world with his performances at the World Cup with Ecuador. If Chelsea weren't watching before, they are now.
The defender plays his football for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, and is the subject of some interest from Chelsea ahead of the January transfer window. Chelsea are keen on a new defender.
Hincapie could be chosen as a cheaper alternative to Josko Gvardiol.
According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News, Chelsea could sign Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen as an alternative to Josko Gvardiol.
Gvardiol's price keeps on going up after his World Cup performances, and Chelsea may have watched through grit teeth as he put his country 1-0 up against Morocco in the 3rd place play-off today.
Hincapie has a brilliant World Cup for Ecuador and has a lot of very similar qualities to his dearer counterpart Gvardiol. Chelsea could save a lot of money by buying the Ecuador defender.
A deal could reportedly be done between Chelsea and Leverkusen for around €30million, which is €70million cheaper than the price tag being brandished for Josko Gvardiol at the moment.
Hincapie has a contract until 2026 at Leverkusen. Chelsea are monitoring the situation and will come to a conclusion on whether they should spend big on Gvardiol or go for Piero Hincapie.
