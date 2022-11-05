Report: Chelsea Could Terminate Denis Zakaria's Loan Deal In January

Today in Italy in certain papers the belief is that Chelsea could terminate the loan deal of Juventus loanee Denis Zakaria, despite a really impressive performance by the Swiss international midweek against Dinamo Zagreb.

Zakaria started his first game in a blue shirt against Zagreb, and was truly impressive as his side won 2-1 with him scoring his first goal. Despite that, reports are suggesting Chelsea are still ready to terminate his loan.

It does come as a surprise to hear the reports considering how well the midfielder took his chance.

Chelsea could terminate Denis Zakaria's loan deal. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Chelsea are reportedly ready to terminate the loan deal of Denis Zakaria.

Zakaria was impressive midweek for Chelsea in his first start, but it does not look to be enough, and the decision may already be made on what to do with the player when the January window opens.

Juventus are not able to take Zakaria back themselves, but the situation could change if Chelsea decide to terminate the deal.

Denis Zakaria impressed on his Chelsea debut. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Zakaria has started one game for the club since signing, and barely even featured in any match day squads. He is still set to be called up to the Swiss national team, such is his importance to their side.

Of course the reports are not certain, and Fabrizio Romano has reported otherwise, so it will be interesting to see what happens with Zakaria in January.

