Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Frenkie De Jong In January

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea could attempt to sign Frenkie De Jong in January from Barcelona.

Frenkie De Jong was the saga of the summer, for good and for bad. The player's name took up the back page of nearly every newspaper, and topped the search terms of nearly every Manchester United and Chelsea fan across the globe for the summer.

Chelsea had huge interest in signing him, and Barcelona had even more interest in selling the Dutch midfielder, but in the end no deal was struck between the two clubs. Chelsea had to make due with no new midfield signing.

The club are hoping to rectify that situation in the January window, with De Jong on their mind.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea could revisit the prospect of signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong in January, and as their was in the summer, there could be massive chances to sign the player.

De Jong chose to stay at Barcelona in the summer, but it may be decision he is currently regretting as he has not been playing as much as he would have wanted this season under Xavi.

Chelsea are looking to try and sign two midfielders, and have a long list of player's on that list that they think will improve the midfield area going forward.

Frenkie De Jong is a player they really like, and a player the club think is a signing that could definitely happen in the future.

