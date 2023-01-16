Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Leandro Trossard

Chelsea could attempt to sign Brighton winger Leandro Trossard over the course of the next few days.

Chelsea could try to attempt to sign Brighton winger Leandro Trossard over the course of the next few days. Trossard had a falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi recently and the player may leave the club.

Trossard was left out of the Brighton squad for their 3-0 win over Liverpool on the weekend due to discipline issues and the players agent has spoken about him wanting a move away.

Chelsea hang long standing interest and could move to try and get a deal done in the coming days.

Leandro Trossard

Chelsea could try again for Leandro Trossard.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Chelsea could try again to sign Brighton winger Leandro Trossard over the course of the next few days. Moises Caicedo is also on the radar.

Tottenham made a £12million bid for Trossard last week and Chelsea may be wary of allowing the player to join their rivals. Brighton rejected that bid as they view Trossard's final fee as a bit higher.

Brighton would likely be willing to allow Trossard to leave but it would have to be at a fee they deem reasonable, Trossard is heavily open to a move away from the club.

Leandro Trossard & Kaoru Mitoma

Leandro Trossard wants a move away from Brighton.

The Belgian winger has a contract until next June so Brighton can ask for a higher fee, but there negotiation stance will be weakened by the fact the player's agent has openly admitted he wants to leave.

A deal that could happen in the coming days for Chelsea as they look to build the squad for the second half of the season.

