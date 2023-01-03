Report: Chelsea Could Try For Moises Caicedo In January

Chelsea are hellbent on spending as much money as they can, and Moises Caicedo could add to that money spent if the Blue's decide to make a January move for him.

There has been massive interest from Chelsea in Caicedo for months now and he is a player Graham Potter dearly would like to bring to his new club from his old club.

Brighton are unlikely to want to sell in January but Chelsea are eyeing a potential move for the player.

Chelsea could try for Moises Caicedo in January. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea have Moises Caicedo in their thoughts and a January move for the player is certainly not something that is out of the question.

Caicedo has been high up on Chelsea's list of potential midfield targets for a long time now, and the club would really like to bring the Brighton midfielder in.

Brighton would be looking for around £70million for Caicedo, which is similar to the fee Chelsea will have to pay West Ham for Declan Rice in the summer.

One would ask how Chelsea plan on getting away with financial fair play during all this, and that question is something nobody quite knows the answer to.

Enzo Fernandez signing will take Chelsea's spending under Todd Boehly to around £500million, and with the potential signing of Moises Caicedo and even Mykhailo Mudryk, one would wonder if financial fair play even existed at all.

