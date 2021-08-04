Report: Chelsea Could Walk Away From Kounde Deal as Sevilla Make Demands

Chelsea are considering turning their attention away from Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has already agreed personal terms with Thomas Tuchel's side but the Blues could pull out of a deal.

According to ABC Sevilla via Sport Witness, Chelsea could turn their attention away from the France international due to Sevilla's demands.

Kounde has been heavily linked with a transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer and were 'determined' to sign the defender.

Chelsea had previously been in talks regarding including Kurt Zouma in a deal, however were dealt a blow as the Blues player would prefer to stay in England amid West Ham interest.

The French international has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract and the Spaniards want close to this in order to sell him this summer.

Sport Witness reports that Chelsea are not willing to go this high so may end up looking elsewhere instead.

Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

Whilst Kounde is 'one of the priorities' for Chelsea, Sevilla's demands mean that the club could 'reconsider other cheaper options' instead.

The defender wants to leave and could force through a move this summer but it remains to be seen if this will happen before the season begins.

What has Tuchel said about summer signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

