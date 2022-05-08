Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Currently Behind Liverpool & Real Madrid in Race for Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are currently behind two top-level clubs in the race to sign AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer, according to reports.

The two clubs ahead of the Blues are Liverpool and Real Madrid, both of whom have been linked with the 22-year-old all season long.

imago1011323670h

Madrid are looking to pair the French youngster with his 19-year-old countryman Edouard Camavinga as they hope to rejuvenate their ageing squad.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are looking to bolster their squad as they hope to compete with Manchester City for the title next season.

As per Get French Football News, Liverpool and Real Madrid are the two teams leading the race for the young prodigy, with the Premier League side having made the most headway so far.

Tchouameni has become increasingly in demand this summer, with a number of top clubs keeping an eye on him.

imago1011520657h

Fabrizio Romano also recently reported that the 22-year-old has been valued by his club at €70 million, meaning he is a much more cost-efficient option than someone like Declan Rice, who David Moyes believes is worth no less than £150 million.

Chelsea are currently looking to rejuvenate their squad ahead of next season, with defensive midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante both in their thirties.

As such, Tchouameni and Rice seem like great options for the west London side who will hope to compete in for some serious silverware next season.

imago1011337104h (1)
