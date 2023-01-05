Report: Chelsea Currently Finalising Andrey Santos Contract

Chelsea are currently finalising the deal of Vasco Da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos as things stand right now behind the scenes, and the player is in the process of signing his new contract.

Santos is highly rated in Brazil and Chelsea were keen to tie him down to a deal after missing out on Endrick to Real Madrid.

Despite their current midfield problems, Santos is seen solely as a player for the future at Chelsea.

Chelsea are finalising the contract of Andrey Santos. IMAGO / Carneiro Images

According to Vene Casagrande, Andrey Santos is currently signing his new Chelsea contract behind the scenes and the deal is set to become official either today or tonight.

Chelsea have already announced the signing of Benoit Badiashile from Monaco this afternoon, and the expectation is that Andrey Santos deal will not be much further behind.

There is still speculation as to whether the Brazilian has been approved for his work permit, and that will be answered when the deal is announced. There is a chance he goes back on loan to Vasco until the summer.

Andrey Santos could go back on loan to Vasco Da Gama. IMAGO / Fotoarena

Andrey Santos is an extremely highly rated player and Chelsea value the player immensely for the future. He is expected to be a massive part of the midfield for years to come at the club.

The deal is becoming very close to being official and we should have an announcement from the club within the next 24 hours announcing the signing of the player.

Read More Chelsea Stories: