Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Currently Finalising Andrey Santos Contract

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Chelsea Currently Finalising Andrey Santos Contract

Chelsea are currently finalising a five-year contract for new signing Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama. The deal is being completed now and should be official later tonight or tomorrow.

Chelsea are currently finalising the deal of Vasco Da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos as things stand right now behind the scenes, and the player is in the process of signing his new contract.

Santos is highly rated in Brazil and Chelsea were keen to tie him down to a deal after missing out on Endrick to Real Madrid.

Despite their current midfield problems, Santos is seen solely as a player for the future at Chelsea.

Andrey Santos

Chelsea are finalising the contract of Andrey Santos.

According to Vene Casagrande, Andrey Santos is currently signing his new Chelsea contract behind the scenes and the deal is set to become official either today or tonight.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea have already announced the signing of Benoit Badiashile from Monaco this afternoon, and the expectation is that Andrey Santos deal will not be much further behind.

There is still speculation as to whether the Brazilian has been approved for his work permit, and that will be answered when the deal is announced. There is a chance he goes back on loan to Vasco until the summer.

Andrey Santos

Andrey Santos could go back on loan to Vasco Da Gama.

Andrey Santos is an extremely highly rated player and Chelsea value the player immensely for the future. He is expected to be a massive part of the midfield for years to come at the club.

The deal is becoming very close to being official and we should have an announcement from the club within the next 24 hours announcing the signing of the player.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Join Race For Chelsea Target Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Meet With Shakhtar Donetsk Over Mykhailo Mudryk Today

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Benoit Badiashile Has Signed For Chelsea From Monaco

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Benfica Manager Roger Schmidt Speaks On Enzo Fernandez Situation

By Dylan McBennett
Mohammed Kudus
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Mohammed Kudus

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Benoit Badiashile To Chelsea Could Be Announced Soon

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Moises Caicedo Could Become A Real Target For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Pursuit Of Enzo Fernandez Has Now Stopped

By Dylan McBennett