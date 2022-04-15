Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Dealt Aurelien Tchouameni Blow as Real Madrid Advance

Chelsea have been handed a blow in their pursuit of AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as Real Madrid are advancing in their negotiations with the French side, according to reports.

The Blues have been linked with the 22-year-old after an impressive season in Ligue 1.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Madrid are in advanced negotiations over completing the signing of Tchouameni next summer, dealing a blow to Chelsea.

The report states that Tchouameni is one of the 'goals' for Real Madrid in the summer, with negotiations between Los Blancos and Monaco 'fluid'.

The bids have 'advanced' in recent weeks, although there are still differing opinions over the final price of the transfer.

This could allow Chelsea to swoop in, but they will have to sort out their ownership first.

The Blues are up for sale, with final bids being submitted on Thursday.

The Ricketts Family Investment Group have withdrawn their bid to buy Chelsea, leaving three parties in the running for Chelsea with Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca in the running.

The new owners will oversee their first transfer window in the summer and Tchouameni could be targeted. 

Reports in November revealed that he is a player that Chelsea really appreciate, with the Club keeping tabs on him for some time.

It was also reported that the youngster was on Chelsea's wishlist for the summer alongside national temmate Jules Kounde.

They hope to find a buyer for the Club by the end of May before pursuing the summer goals but Real Madrid could take advantage of this in the meantime.

