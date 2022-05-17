Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow as Barcelona Agree Terms With Raphinha Ahead of Summer Move

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Leeds United star Raphinha, with Barcelona having reportedly agreed terms with the Brazilian over a summer transfer.

The 25-year-old has impressed in Yorkshire but is set to move on in the summer.

However, as per Goal, the winger has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, handing a blow to Thomas Tuchel's side.

imago1012046218h

Reports back in March said that the Blues were leading the race for the winger before the sanctions came into place, with the club having interest in him since his time at Rennes back in the 19/20 season, scouting the Brazilian on several occasions.

It is also believed that should Leeds be relegated from the Premier League the player's release clause will be €25 million but if they stay up, then it will be €75 million, with the latter being a fee that Barcelona are unlikely to be bale to afford.

Recent reports have supported this, stating that the La Liga side are frontrunners for Raphinha as Chelsea's negotiations have been 'frozen' due to their sanctioning.

imago1012024682h

Chelsea head coach Tuchel is hoping that Todd Boehly's ownership of the club will get underway soon in order to allow him to prepare for the summer transfer window.

He said: "In the moment not. A positive sign. It feels like it will come to an end and give us possibilities to act but at this very moment it is not like this.”

It was revealed last week that Boehly and his consortium have signed the agreement to purchase Chelsea, with the deal said to be worth up to £4 billion.

imago1010082589h (1)
