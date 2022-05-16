Chelsea have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike as Borussia Dortmund have approached the forward.

The Bundesliga side are searching for replacements for Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland and has identified the 19-year-old.

As per Fabrizio Romano, via football.london, Ekitike has already been approached by Dortmund ahead of a summer move.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

It was previously reported that Chelsea would face a battle against Borussia Dortmund if they were to be successful in their pursuit for the youngster.

It was previously reported that Chelsea had contacted Reims over a summer move for the striker, but this was before the club were placed under a restricted licence due to Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government.

This has led to the sale of the club, with Todd Boehly set to complete his takeover in the coming weeks.

It is unclear as to whether the Blues would still be interested in the French striker under the new ownership, but their failure to engage in transfer activity could have handed Dortmund the advantage.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

It was revealed that it will cost at least €40 million to sign the wonderkid, who 'dreams of a destiny like Mbappe'.

Newcastle wanted the attacker in the winter market and although they had agreed a deal with Reims, Ekitike ‘vetoed’ the transfer because he wanted to finish the season with his current employer and ‘only switch in the summer’.

Chelsea forward Armando Broja has been linked with a permanent move away from the club after impressing at Southampton on loan but could be trusted to lead the line if Romelu Lukaku departs at the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube