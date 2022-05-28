Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Ivan Perisic as Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed a deal for the Croatian.

The 33-year-old is available on a free transfer at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

However, Chelsea does not appear to be his next location as the Independent report that Perisic has agreed a two-year deal with Tottenham.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

It was previously reported that Chelsea reached an agreement to sign Perisic on a free transfer.

However, it has now been reported that Spurs have offered the defender a two-year deal to join Antonio Conte.

The Croatian played under Conte as Inter won the Serie A last season and it appears that he could join up with his former boss in London, with Tottenham.

Sources close to the player reportedly believe that Cone's side will beat both Chelsea and Juventus to his signature.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Chelsea were previously linked with a move for the 33-year-old in January as injury to Ben Chilwell interrupted their season, however, a move never materialised.

Since then, the Blues have been restricted in transfer negotiations due to Roman Abramovich's sanctioning and this could have cost them a potential summer more.

It is unclear as to whether Chelsea will dip into the market for an alternative once they are allowed to engage in transfer activity under their new ownership but it looks like Perisic will be joining their London rivals instead.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube