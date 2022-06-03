Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow in Gabriel Slonina Pursuit as Real Madrid Seek Summer Transfer

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina as Real Madrid look to sign him this summer, according to reports.

Despite being just 18-years-old Slonina has already made 25 appearances in the MLS for Fire, with such performances linking him with moves to some of Europe's top sides.

The Blues are believed to be one of the clubs keen on making a move for the 'keeper, but they may have been dealt a blow amid interest from Madrid.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Slonina's agent Jaime Garcia has revealed that they hope to find an agreement with the newly crowned European Champions.

"We are hoping Chicago can find an agreement with Real Madrid to realize Gabriel's dream of playing for this club," said Garcia regarding the Spanish side's interest.

"He's worked very hard, he is an unbelievable person, player as well, but the person is remarkable."

He also added: "With respect to other clubs and other offers we've received many, and at the moment we are gracious to those clubs but you cannot say no to Real Madrid."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Reports earlier in the week revealed that Chelsea are weighing up a move for Slonina ahead of a potential summer move.

They had been previously linked with the goalkeeper at the beginning of the year but talks between the player and the club broke down as a result of the sanctions imposed on the Blues' previous owner Roman Abramovich.

Slonina himself spoke on the transfer rumours back in March, saying: "We don’t really talk about it much with my agent. I’m usually just telling him how I’m feeling every single day.

"We have such a good connection about that type of stuff. I know he’s working his hardest for me and I’m working my hardest to continue to get those offers. … I like to keep all that stuff out and just focus on the next game because obviously the next one’s the most important.”

