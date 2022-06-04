Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow in Juventus' Adrien Rabiot Pursuit as Manchester United Show Interest

Chelsea have been handed a setback in their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with Manchester United interested in the Frenchman, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is set to leave the Serie A this summer ahead of his contract expiry in 2023.

As per Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United are now interested in signing Rabiot, who was linked with Chelsea.

Previous reports stated that Chelsea had 'set their sights' on Rabiot, who previously worked under Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus reportedly value Rabiot at a fee between €20 and €30 million as they look to sell this summer.

Rabiot is entering the final year of his contract in the Serie A and is believed to earn around €7 million a year on his deal, with Juventus keen to offload his wages.

Manchester United have now joined the hunt for Rabiot, looking to rebuild their midfield after the departures of Juan Mata, Paul Poba, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard.

Chelsea would most likely hold an advantage over Erik ten Hag's side due to the fact that the Blues can offer Champions League football to the 27-year-old.

However, it is unclear as to whether the Blues will make a move for Rabiot, with reports also linking Chelsea to Declan Rice.

Aurelien Tchouameni was also suggested to be a transfer target for Tuchel's men but it looks ever more likely that the 22-year-old will sign for Real Madrid in the summer rather than move to Stamford Bridge.

