Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow in Pursuit of Barcelona Star Ronald Araujo

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as he wants to continue at the Spanish club, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is one of Europe's hottest prospects and his form has seen him linked with several European giants.

As per Gerard Romero, Araujo is set to snub a move to the Premier League in favour of a Barcelona stay.

imago1009639933h

The Spanish journalist states that Araujo remains committed to Barcelona and wants to renew his deal at the club which currently expires in 2023.

It was previously reported that Araujo would consider joining Chelsea if his contract renewal demands were not met by Barcelona.

Read More

But if Chelsea wish to complete the deal they will have to ward off interest from Manchester United, who are keen to add to their backline.

imago1009639994h

It has been reported that Barcelona are looking to sign Chelsea trio Christensen, Rudiger and Azpilicueta ahead of summer moves, and Araujo was reported to make the switch to London.

However, with him prepared to sign a new contract in Spain, Chelsea will have to turn to other options if they need defensive reinforcements.

Jules Kounde has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge whilst Niklas Sule has decided on his new club amid Chelsea rumours.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the Chelsea backline but it looks like at least one defender will be added in the summer window.

