Report: Chelsea Dealt Haaland Blow as Player Prepares to Stay at Dortmund

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in the race for the striker.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have been dealt a massive blow in their attempts to sign Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old striker Erling Haaland as the Norwegian has bought a new house in Germany, according to reports.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the forward all summer and have reportedly proposed a swap deal for the star.

However, as per Miguel Gurierrez via El Transistor, Haaland sees his short-term future in Germany as he purchases a new home.

It has previously been reported that Dortmund are preparing for a big offer for Haaland this summer, who expects to join Chelsea.

However, the fact that he is planning for a future in Germany could set Chelsea back this summer.

Haaland has a £68 million release clause that becomes active next summer, however Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year. But, Dortmund are claimed to be commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer.

Despite these claims, the German club could still decline any bid and leave Chelsea disappointed in the race for the striker, who could remain a Dortmund player.

The Blues are keen to add a goal scorer to their squad with Olivier Giroud set to sign for AC Milan and Tammy Abraham linked with an exit.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

