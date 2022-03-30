Report: Chelsea Dealt Ousmane Dembele Blow as Barcelona Set to Open Contract Talks

Chesea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele as the Spanish side are set to open talks with the winger over a new contract.

This comes following several reports in January that Thomas Tuchel's side were interested in the French international in the January transfer window.

As per Daily Mail, Barcelona have contacted the agent of Dembele to open discussions over a new contract

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The 24-year-old joined the La Liga giants in 2017 from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund and is now in his fifth and final season at the club under the terms of his contract.

However, the winger has so far refused to extend his deal at the La Liga side and was set to leave in January rather than for free at the end of the season.

Reports have stated that Thomas Tuchel wanted to sign Dembele 'at all costs' in Janaury.

There was reportedly a small chance that Dembele would have made the switch to London in January but it was not to be despite Tuchel's insistance.

IMAGO / ANP

Dembele remained a transfer target for Chelsea at the end of the season, but the Blues were since placed under restrictions following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, preventing transfer talks until the Club is sold.

This could hand Barcelona the chance to swoop in and offer him a higher wage to convince him to stay.

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," admitted Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in the past on Dembele amid interest.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube