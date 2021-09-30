'I'm Leading the Team' - Chelsea Suffer Blow Over Declan Rice Pursuit

September 30, 2021
Report: Chelsea Dealt Possible Blow Over Long-Term Transfer Target Rice

Chelsea may have been dealt a blow in their long-term pursuit for Declan Rice. 

The Blues have maintained solid interest in the West Ham man for many months now, but also face competition from Manchester United for his signature. 

A move to the West London side would see Rice return to the club where he spent eight years as an academy prospect. 

sipa_34755220

However according to FourFourTwo, the 22-year-old is believed to be happy at his current club despite rumours of a departure from the Hammers.

He spoke to the media ahead of their upcoming Europa League tie against Rapid Vienna and answered questions about his future.

Rice said: "Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham and I feel about playing under the manager and what it’s like playing with the group of players I’m playing with.

"I feel you can see in my performances nothing’s up, nothing’s concerning me. I’m playing with a smile on my face, I’m going out there, I’m leading the team."

sipa_35091225

The England international has been at the Irons since 2014 after being released by Chelsea's academy.

He has amassed 152 first team appearances so far for the East Londoners, and is now the vice captain of the club.

He added: "I think you could see a difference if I wasn’t giving 100% but every time I’m putting on the shirt my only objective is to give everything for the club."

The Blues return to action on Saturday as they face Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

