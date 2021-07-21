Chelsea Dealt Blow as Erling Haaland is '99 Percent' Set to Stay at Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea have been handed a huge blow in their pursuit for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as the player is '99 percent set to stay in Germany', according to reports.

The forward is back in Dortmund's pre-season training squad ahead of the new season as the German's wish to keep the Norway international at the club.

As per Sun Sport, the 20-year-old is wanted by every top club in Europe but '99 per cent' set to stay at Dortmund for another year.

The Blues were dealt a blow previously in their pursuit for Haaland as the striker is open to staying in Germany, having bought a new house in Dortmund and with reports that he is '99 per cent' set to stay in Germany, Chelsea may have to admit defeat.

The player's entourage are aware of Chelsea's interest as his agent Mino Raiola and father Alfie Haaland know about the 'concrete interest' from the London club.

However, despite the transfer blows, Chelsea will leave 'no stone unturned' in their pursuit for the player but may have to pay over the odds to bring Haaland to London this summer.

Borussia Dortmund could demand as much as £150 million for the superstar as they do not want to lose another key player following the departure of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted their plan remains on Haaland staying for another year, making Chelsea's task this summer more difficult.

"We are planning firmly with Erling for the new season." he said.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

