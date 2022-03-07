Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen 'Will Be a Barcelona Player This Week' Ahead of Second Medical

Chelsea's Andreas Christensen 'will be a Barcelona player this week' as he heads for the Stamford Bridge exit door on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season and he looks set for an exit.

As per Sport, via Sport Witness, Christensen will become a Barcelona player this week after deciding to leave Chelsea.

imago1008453095h

The deal will be signed in the coming days with Christensen's agents set to travel to Barcelona between Tuesday and Thursday to complete the paperwork on the move.

It was previously reported that Christensen completed a medical on Monday, just 24 hours after missing the Carabao Cup final for Chelsea.

Read More

However, this has now been revealed to only be the first part of his medical, with a second set to take place on today (Monday).

imago1008894018h

Thomas Tuchel showed signs of frustration with the centre-back earlier this season because of the contract talks which saw Christensen stall before he was dropped for a series of matches.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," he said.

However, it looks like the German's plan to keep Christensen has failed and he will be joining Xavi's Barcelona side.

Barcelona are pursuing a swoop for not only Christensen, but also Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who will also come to the end of his contract at the end of the current season.

imago1009563636h
