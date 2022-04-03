Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Sends Barcelona Transfer Demand Amid Summer Interest

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has revealed his transfer demand as Xavi's La Liga side target the German international, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs so far this year including the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain and his future at Stamford Bridge has always been under question.

However, with the recent sanctions placed on Blues owner Roman Abramovich, Rudiger has attracted a lot of interest from Barcelona who are eager to snap him up in their re-shaping side.

imago1010967155h

As reported by Diario AS, via Barca Universal, the Germany international has revealed the contractual demands he would demand from Barcelona should they make a move for him.

The report states that Rudiger is after a net salary of €7 million per year, as well as a big signing-on bonus, should he arrive at the Camp Nou as a free agent in the summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barcelona's recent financial troubles are already well documented so it is likely that negotiations will take place to see if they can lower fees as much as possible.

imago1010999173h

Rudiger's agent was spotted in a secret meeting with Barcelona directors Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff earlier this week, raising the eyebrows of Chelsea fans across Europe.

Should Rudiger make the move to Catalonia, he will likely know a face or two, as Andreas Christensen is reported to have already completed a move to the La Liga side.

Xavi's side are also monitoring the progress of Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who is rumoured to be keen on a move there.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010471513h
News

Federico Valverde Fires Warning at Chelsea Ahead of Midweek Champions League Clash

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1011004262h
News

Chelsea Create Unwanted History After Second Half Thrashing by Brentford

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1007090692h
News

Romelu Lukaku Told to Consider Chelsea Future This Summer Ahead of 2022 World Cup With Belgium

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010994048h
News

Romelu Lukaku Currently in a 'Good Place' at Chelsea, Says Belgium Manager Roberto Martinez

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010994188h
News

Thiago Silva Reflects on Chelsea's Crushing 4-1 Premier League Defeat to Brentford

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011024326h
News

'Normal Is Not Enough' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Have to Be Exceptional Ahead of Real Madrid Tie

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago
imago1010997025h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Fans Message to Create Better Atmosphere vs Real Madrid

By Matt Debono5 hours ago
imago1011011280h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Antonio Rudiger’s Uncertain Future Requires Swift Chelsea Takeover Completion

By Jago Hemming5 hours ago