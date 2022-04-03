Report: Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Sends Barcelona Transfer Demand Amid Summer Interest

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has revealed his transfer demand as Xavi's La Liga side target the German international, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs so far this year including the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain and his future at Stamford Bridge has always been under question.

However, with the recent sanctions placed on Blues owner Roman Abramovich, Rudiger has attracted a lot of interest from Barcelona who are eager to snap him up in their re-shaping side.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

As reported by Diario AS, via Barca Universal, the Germany international has revealed the contractual demands he would demand from Barcelona should they make a move for him.

The report states that Rudiger is after a net salary of €7 million per year, as well as a big signing-on bonus, should he arrive at the Camp Nou as a free agent in the summer.

Barcelona's recent financial troubles are already well documented so it is likely that negotiations will take place to see if they can lower fees as much as possible.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Rudiger's agent was spotted in a secret meeting with Barcelona directors Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff earlier this week, raising the eyebrows of Chelsea fans across Europe.

Should Rudiger make the move to Catalonia, he will likely know a face or two, as Andreas Christensen is reported to have already completed a move to the La Liga side.

Xavi's side are also monitoring the progress of Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who is rumoured to be keen on a move there.

