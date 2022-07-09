Report: Chelsea Defender Cesar Azpilicueta's Transfer To Barcelona Is Not 'Imminent'

Though he seems to have one foot out the door already, Cesar Azpilicueta's rumored transfer to Barcelona is still not seen as imminent.

With a year remaining on the player's contract, Chelsea have a decision to make this summer with longtime defender Cesar Azpilicueta. He has made his desire to join Barcelona clear, but this transfer is not as close to completion as it has seemed.

Spanish reporter Gerard Romero touched on the Spaniard's potential transfer to Barcelona on Friday. Romero believes that the defender's potential move back to Spain is not seen as 'imminent', according to Spanish sources.

Romero stated that, since an exit is not seen as impending, Azpilicueta will travel with Chelsea to the United States on their preseason tour. This does not completely rule out a transfer occurring during the tour, but it does make the logistics difficult.

Though not the player he once was, the 32-year-old is still vital to manager Thomas Tuchel, both on and off the pitch. Azpilicueta made 47 appearances this past season in all competitions, playing across Tuchel's backline.

What the Spaniard brings to the pitch might not need replacing this summer, given Chelsea's abundance of defenders, but his leadership will be sorely missed should he depart for Barcelona.

