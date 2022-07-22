Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Defender Henry Lawrence To Join MK Dons On Loan

As the transfer window rumbles on, Chelsea are moving quickly to sort the short-term future of many of their youth players. Based on Thursday's news, one is set to join a League One side.

Following a loan last season at AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea defender Henry Lawrence will likely spend next season on loan again. Reports from Thursday state the young defender is in line to join MK Dons on loan for the 2022/23 season.

Henry Lawrence

Nathan Gissing of Di Marzio stated on Thursday the details surrounding the 20-year-old's potential move. Lawrence completed his medical on Thursday and will now wrap up his loan move to MK Dons imminently. 

The defender spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, another League One side. He racked up 32 appearances, showcasing his versatility by playing across the backline for the club. 

Henry Lawrence

He suffered an unfortunate hamstring injury in December that limited his availability for the run-in.  This is something he will be hoping to avoid at MK Dons in his bid to impress Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Lawrence will be hoping to emulate the path of Reece James, another Chelsea youth product who parlayed an impressive loan away from the club into becoming the Blues' first choice right back. 

Henry Lawrence

With Cesar Azpilicuelta looking set to depart this window, Lawrence will certainly see a path to regular first-team minutes as a backup to Reece James and will be looking to use this loan as a showcase of his abilities to earn this role.

