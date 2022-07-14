Report: Chelsea Defender Ian Maatsen Set To Join Burnley On Loan

As the season approaches, Chelsea are keen to sort the immediate futures of their many talented youngsters, with one reportedly set to join a Championship side.

With an academy like Cobham, Chelsea are known for first-team players coming from their academy regularly. With this comes the need to loan them out to gain experience and, according to recent reports, defender Ian Maatsen is set to join Burnley on loan.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, the young Dutchman will be joining Championship side Burnley this upcoming season on loan. Maatsen was reportedly garnering interest from across Europe but was convinced by new Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

There is still paperwork surrounding this move to be completed, but both clubs have planned for the 20-year-old to travel North on Thursday to undergo a medical, with the move likely to be completed by this coming weekend.

After arriving at Chelsea in 2018, Maatsen spent the 2020 season on loan at Charlton Athletic. He followed this up with a loan last season to Coventry City, making 40 appearances and scoring 3 goals.

The 20-year-old is capable of playing across the backline, but Kompany is set to play him at left-back. This specialization could benefit Maatsen as he attempts to break into a side as good as Chelsea in the future.

