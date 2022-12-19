Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Defender Malang Sarr Could Leave Monaco In January

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Chelsea Defender Malang Sarr Could Leave Monaco In January

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr could end his loan deal with Monaco early in January.

Malang Sarr is currently on loan at Monaco in France, but is not getting the adequate game team he feels he deserves. His play time is also not benefitting Chelsea for the sole reason they sent him on loan.

The French defender has only made eight appearances for Monaco so far this season, and a grand total of 411 minutes across all competitions. There is real chances for him to leave in January.

Sarr's agent has been speaking about the possible chance of him leaving in January.

Malang Sarr

Malang Sarr could leave his loan at Monaco in January.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea defender Malang Sarr's agent has been speaking about the chances of his player leaving the club in January due to his lack of game time while on loan.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking about the situation, Sarr's agent Pasterollo had this to say about the situation, “He’s not playing a lot at AS Monaco, he’s a bit disappointed as he left Chelsea to play more — let’s see if they will let him leave in January".

“Torino wanted him last summer, and AC Milan have been tracking him for long time”.

Chelsea could bring him back and allow him to leave to another club that will agree to play him on a more regular basis than he currently is being allowed to play.

The current situation benefits none of the parties, and is expected to be resolved in January.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Really Like Chelsea Target Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Jhon Duran
Transfer News

Report: Benfica Join Race For Chelsea Target Jhon Duran

By Dylan McBennett
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

'We Will Work On It' - Malang Sarr's Agent On Future

By Stephen Smith
Denis Zakaria
Media

'I'm Still Positive' - Denis Zakaria On Future

By Stephen Smith
Alejandro Garnacho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Attempted To Sign Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Is Likely To Leave Chelsea In June

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Lyon Defender Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Two New Midfielders

By Dylan McBennett