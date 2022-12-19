Report: Chelsea Defender Malang Sarr Could Leave Monaco In January

Malang Sarr is currently on loan at Monaco in France, but is not getting the adequate game team he feels he deserves. His play time is also not benefitting Chelsea for the sole reason they sent him on loan.

The French defender has only made eight appearances for Monaco so far this season, and a grand total of 411 minutes across all competitions. There is real chances for him to leave in January.

Sarr's agent has been speaking about the possible chance of him leaving in January.

Malang Sarr could leave his loan at Monaco in January. IMAGO / Action Plus

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea defender Malang Sarr's agent has been speaking about the chances of his player leaving the club in January due to his lack of game time while on loan.

Speaking about the situation, Sarr's agent Pasterollo had this to say about the situation, “He’s not playing a lot at AS Monaco, he’s a bit disappointed as he left Chelsea to play more — let’s see if they will let him leave in January".

“Torino wanted him last summer, and AC Milan have been tracking him for long time”.

Chelsea could bring him back and allow him to leave to another club that will agree to play him on a more regular basis than he currently is being allowed to play.

The current situation benefits none of the parties, and is expected to be resolved in January.

