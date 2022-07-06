Report: Chelsea Defender Marcos Alonso Considering Handing In Transfer Request To Join Barcelona

Based on recent reports, Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is mulling over handing in a transfer request in a bid to push a transfer to Barcelona through.

With his contract set to expire next summer and Ben Chilwell likely to regain his spot as first choice left-back, Marcos Alonso has made his desire to depart this summer obvious and may begin to push in order to return to Spain.

IMAGO / PA Images

Roger Torello of Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo today reported the latest on this rumored transfer. He stated that every time the Spaniard's agent has approached the club regarding his desired exit, he has 'always' been met with a refusal to sanction it.

Having been met consistently with refusals, Torella claims that the 31-year-old is debating handing in a transfer request. With only a year left on his contract, a transfer request might force Chelsea to play ball if they desire to extract a fee for the defender.

IMAGO / PA Images

Following Chilwell's unfortunate injury last December, Alonso found himself thrust back into the starting eleven and performed admirably for the rest of the season.

With Chilwell set to return to full fitness, Alonso will likely see his playing time decrease, which could lead him to hand in a transfer request in the hopes of joining a club where he believes he will play more.

